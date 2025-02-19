Osun LGA crisis: APC takes over 14 councils

In another development to the Osun local government tussle, officials of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday resumed taking control of council secretariats across the state.

According to reports, chairmen and councillors elected in the October 15, 2022, local government election in Osun State had resumed in about 14 LGA secretariats in the state.

Local government secretariats where they have resumed include Ila, Ede South, Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Boripe, Oriade, Obokun, Ejigbo, Iwo, Ayedire and Boripe council.

In reaction, the Speaker of the House of Assembly while addressing journalists on behalf of the Assembly described the action as illegal and an affront to the rule of law.

“Today, members of the opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC), forcefully broke into local government secretariats across the state.

“This unlawful invasion is not only a direct attack on our democratic institutions but also a clear violation of the rule of law and a threat to public peace and order.

“Even more disturbing is the fact that security agencies, who are meant to uphold the law, were present while these illegal acts were being carried out.

“This is unjust, unlawful, and unacceptable. Law enforcement agencies must never be seen aiding and abetting criminal activities”, he said

