Osun LG Poll: We go use Amotekun, Davido tells police

Afrobeat musician, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has said that if the Nigeria Police Force does not provide security for the local government election in Osun State, scheduled for Saturday (today), operatives of the South West Security Network, professionally known as Amotekun, would be deployed.

Davido spoke shortly after the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi, issued a statement.

The statement on Friday advised the Osun State Government not to go ahead with the election, citing intelligence report alluding to violence and the need to respect court orders.

The state government, in response, said that it does not need the advice of the Nigeria Police Force but for court orders to be obeyed.

It said it would go ahead with the election.

Reacting, Davido, who is from Osun State and a nephew of Governor Ademola Adeleke, said Amotekun operatives would be used to provide security.

He said in a one liner response on his X handle on Friday: “We go use Amotekun.”

