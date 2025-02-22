Osun LG Poll: APGA urges members to participate

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, Osun State Chapter has called on all its members, supporters, and the general electorate to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes for the party’s candidates in Saturday’s (today) local government election.

This call was made by the State Chairman of the party, Wole Adedoyin, in a statement he issued to the media in Ilesa on Friday.

Adedoyin emphasised that the upcoming local government election presents a critical opportunity for the people of Osun State to take a step forward in ensuring responsible governance at the grassroots level.

He urged all APGA members to fully engage in the electoral process, stressing the importance of their votes in securing a better future for the state’s local governments.

“The APGA is committed to bringing about a change in the way local government affairs are conducted in Osun State,” Adedoyin stated, adding: “We are fielding candidates who are not only competent but also deeply invested in the development of their respective communities.

“It is crucial that every eligible voter steps out and supports the candidates who have the will and capacity to serve them effectively.”

The State Chairman reminded party members that local government elections are vital as they directly affect the daily lives of the people.

From improving local infrastructure to providing essential services such as healthcare, education, and social welfare, the local governments play a pivotal role in the development of every community, he said.

Adedoyin further noted that the APGA is a party known for its commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness.

He urged the people of Osun State to reject the status quo and vote for change, pointing out that APGA candidates will prioritise the welfare of the people above all else.

He said: “APGA believes that the grassroots are the foundation of any sustainable development.

“Our party’s candidates are individuals who understand the local dynamics and are dedicated to improving the living standards of the people at the local level.”

In the statement, Adedoyin also reassured voters of the party’s readiness to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.

He called on the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission and all other relevant authorities to ensure a level playing field, devoid of any form of intimidation or malpractice.

He added: “We trust that the electoral process will be transparent and reflect the will of the people.

“We call on all security agencies to ensure the safety of voters and ensure that no one is denied the right to vote.”

