Osun LG Poll: Adeleke votes, commends OSSIEC

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has cast his vote in the ongoing local government election in the state, commending the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission.

Governor Adeleke voted at Unit 9, Sagba Abogunde Ward 2, Ede North Local Government Area of the state at about 7:56am.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor arrived at the polling unit in company of his supporters and some members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Adeleke commended the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission for the peaceful process in the conduct of the elections.

The governor advised residents to go out and cast their vote without any fear of intimidation, urging political stakeholders and electorate to shun violence during and after the election.

Adeleke expressed confidence that all PDP candidates would emerge victorious in the elections.

He said: “I want to urge everyone to come out and cast their votes.

“The election will be peaceful.”

