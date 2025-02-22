Osun LG Poll: Adeleke orders restriction of movement

Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered restriction of vehicular movement from 5am to 5pm on Saturday, February 22, 2025 across Osun State for the holding of local government election.

This was revealed in a statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, in a statement issued on Friday.

According to Rasheed, Adeleke reiterated his commitment to peace and security in the state, adding that the restriction of movement is necessary to prevent the importation of hoodlums into the state amidst the local election.

He therefore directed security agencies to enforce the restriction and only allow voters and accredited media and civil society organisations free movement.

