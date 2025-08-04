Osun LG Funds: PDP drags AGF, Oyetola before global rights groups, embassies

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dragged the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, and the Minister of Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, before western embassies and global right groups for allegedly orchestrating the disobedience of court order on the leadership of local governments in the state.

The party accused the duo of plotting and executing the current local government crisis in Osun State through deliberate disobedience of a Court of Appeal judgment.

The judgement had recognised PDP elected chairmen and councillors.

It said based on the obedience of the court order, the Federal Government had callously withheld local government allocations for the past five months.

Rather than ensuring compliance with the court order, the party pointed accusing fingers at Oyetola for deploying his family relationship with President Bola Tinubu to illegally withhold Osun State local governments allocations without any valid legal basis.

Citing various legal details leading to the last Court of Appeal judgement which upheld the legality of the PDP chairmen and councillors, the party reported to the global community that the AGF and Minister are insisting on paying Osun local government funds to court-sacked All Progressives Congress chairmen.

“We found this development worrisome and an open threat to democratic governance. We call on the Western embassies and global rights community to sanction the two federal officials for actions and conduct capable of truncating democracy in Osun State,” the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Sunday Bisi, said, adding: “We seek visa ban and other sundry punitive actions to force these federal officials to comply with the rule of law.

“This is a democracy and no individual should be allowed to breach the constitution and due process as Mr Oyetola and the AGF are doing in Osun state.

“We seek interventions in terms of investigations, compilation and dissemination of reports on democratic threats in Osun state and its implications for the state and national elections of 2026 and 2027;

“We request for investigations of all sources of threats to democracy using Osun as a point of reference including the anti-democratic activities of the Nigerian Minister of Marine ans Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, who is a cousin to Mr President.

“We crave that the diplomatic community and right groups adopt the Osun 2026 gubernatorial elections as a pre-2027 test case by highlighting risks and opportunities as the elections draw nearer.”

The PDP vowed to persist in pushing its protests from the Transparency International to International Crisis Group, Amnesty International, Western Embassies, and the European Union until legitimately elected council leadership in Osun State are allowed to function through the immediate release of Osun State local government allocations.

Post Views: 8