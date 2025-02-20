Osun LG Election: Police assure residents of security

The Osun State Police Command has assured residents of the security of their lives and property before, during, and after the upcoming local government election.

Spokesperson of the Command and Chief Superintendent of Police, Yemisi Opalola, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview in Osogbo on Wednesday, Opalola said the command had deployed and emplaced enough security to ensure the election goes smoothly without hitches.

She said: “As earlier stated, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed mobile police personnel to the state to reinforce security ahead and during the election.

“The police, together with other security agencies, will be available at all the polling stations across the state to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order.

“Police patrol teams will also be on the roads to make sure there is no breakout of violence or attacks on voters on the election day.”

Opalola called on registered voters in the state to go out and vote on election day.

She also encouraged them to exercise their civic responsibility, saying they should not succumb to any kind of intimidation or threat, as adequate security will be provided.

NAN reports that the Osun State local government election is scheduled to be held on February 22.

