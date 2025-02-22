Osun LG Crisis: Why Tinubu must call Oyetola to order, by Rasaq Hamzat

Osun State has been in the news lately due to a crisis that erupted following a Court of Appeal judgment that reportedly reinstated the sacked local government chairmen, just a few days before the election of new council bosses.

Meanwhile, the truth of the matter is that there was no part in the judgment that instructed the sacked chairmen to return to office.

The appeal court only addressed the issue of jurisdiction, not the judgment that had sacked the chairmen in 2022 under the administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Immediately after the appeal court judgment, the sacked chairmen, under the instruction and backing of the former governor, Gboyega Oyetola, planned their return to the local government councils to forcefully take over. Unfortunately, this coup-like resumption destabilised Osun State and led to the death of one of the chairmen, and injuries to several others, including PDP members in the state.

Although these sacked chairmen are not entirely to blame, there is a Yoruba saying that says: “Ti o ba nidi, obirin o kin je kumolu,” which means: “There is always a reason for everything.” The reason behind these unlawful actions by the chairmen is simply because of Oyetola. Without his interference or input, these chairmen would have remained at home and planned how to approach the court for their reinstatement. However, they were given a separate order by Oyetola, who is believed to have the ear of President Tinubu because of their relationship.

It is quite understandable that Oyetola plans to return to Osun State as governor next year and would need grassroots support, which is essentially a function of the local government chairmen. However, this approach is totally wrong and will only wreck his ambition further.

Maybe Oyetola has forgotten the reason the people of Osun State rejected him and his party completely in 2022. His administration remains one of the worst the state has experienced in decades, with low performance, no government presence, no welfare for workers, no significant infrastructure development, no connection with the people, and gross injustices, among other issues.

It was so bad that even in the government house, Oyetola lost to the now-governor, Ademola Adeleke, who had never been a governor before. The margin was just too wide for any form of rigging to have taken place, yet there were still some forms of rigging, though they couldn’t overcome the disgraceful loss Oyetola suffered in Osun State.

When he realised that by popular vote he had lost, he approached the court and managed to get a victory at the appeal court. I can remember him driving into Osun State with a broom in his hands, signalling victory, but his smile soon turned to tears when the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Adeleke’s victory. It was an all-round loss for Oyetola.

Also Read

Therefore, it is not surprising that he is still behind this crisis in Osun State. He is like a wounded lion who doesn’t care about the stability of Osun State as long as his aim is achieved, no matter the consequences.

Sadly, this action, which has been met with resistance, because a local government election will be held today following a court order issued yesterday, will not only affect Oyetola’s ambition in 2026, but also President Tinubu’s second-term ambition in 2027. Oyetola has scored an own goal because when the LG election ends today and victory is recorded for the PDP candidates, the desperation of the former governor to return to power by any means necessary will become the talk of the town. When he contests in 2026, it will only take the grace of God for him not to be rejected by the people.

Governor Adeleke has performed excellently well for his people. The people of Osun State are happy, they have everything they need when due, the welfare of the people is being taken care of adequately, no one is being owed by the government, and there are several projects that have been completed while others are still ongoing. Who would come against such a government and be accepted by the people?

For someone like Governor Adeleke, who is doing absolutely well, Oyetola, Tinubu, and the likes can only try to be friends with him because the people are solely behind him. However, this approach of desperately trying to wrest power from him will only lead to hatred from the people.

Therefore, if President Tinubu doesn’t call his nephew, Gboyega Oyetola, to order, it may even be difficult for the President to campaign in Osun for his second-term ambition.

Post Views: 10