Osun LG Crisis: Police vow to deal with perpetrators

The Nigeria Police Force has vowed to deal with perpetrators of the violence in the crisis rocking the local government councils in Osun State.

Force Public Relations Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Muyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement late on Monday.

The statement came after eight persons were confirmed dead in the violence that erupted on Monday morning following the attempt by the All Progressives Congress to take over the LG secretariats.

This followed a court judgment in which the party said the present occupiers of the seats, who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, had been ousted.

In response to the ongoing violence, Adejobi said the Nigeria Police Force has condemned, in strong terms, the incidents that have disrupted peace and safety in the state, and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said these violent actions had disrupted the peace, leading to the destruction of property, and the unfortunate loss of innocent lives.

Owing to this, he said the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has taken decisive action by ordering the deployment of additional tactical squads to Osun State to bolster security and restore law and order.

He said the police recognise that violence undermines the democratic process and threatens the wellbeing of the citizens, and thus affirm its commitment to identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators of these acts and caused them to face the full weight of the law.

Adejobi said: “The IGP issues a stern warning to those who threaten the peace and stability in Osun State, as the Force will not tolerate any act of lawlessness, hooliganism and anarchy in the state.

“The perpetrators of these criminal acts will be fished out and be caused to face the consequences of their unwarranted ill-fated acts.

“Citizens must remain calm as normalcy is being restored.

“Osun indigenes, leaders, and stakeholders are hereby urged to shun violence and go about their legitimate businesses.

“The judiciary remains the ultimate arbiter of all electoral disputes and political actors must respect and abide by its rulings, upholding the rule of law and democratic principles.

“Citizens are advised to go about their lawful business.

“The Force reiterates its commitment to clamping down on any violent actors who bent on creating brouhaha and breakdown of law and order in any part of the country.

“The situation in Osun will be closely monitored, and measures will be enforced to ensure a safe environment for all residents.”

