Osun LG crisis: PDP appeals for Tinubu’s intervention

The Peoples Democratic Party in Osun has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing local government crisis in the state.

The party chairman in the state, Sunday Bisi, made the appeal while speaking at the League of Veterans Journalists meeting on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Peoples Democratic Party claimed the February 10 judgment by the Court of Appeal, Akure, did not reinstate the sacked All Progressives Congress chairmen and councillors.

However, All Progressives Congress insisted on the return of the chairmen and councillors, elected in 2022, to office.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, thereafter, directed local government workers to withdraw their services from February 17, citing security concerns.

Similarly, on June 13, the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, dismissed an application by the APC.

The application sought to relist an earlier appeal that was struck out on January 13 for lack of diligent prosecution.

The state government said that the Court of Appeal ruling affirmed the Federal High Court judgment that sacked the council chairmen and councillors elected in 2022.

However, APC maintained that the ruling did not nullify the election.

Bisi, however, said that the intervention of the president was necessary to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the state.

He alleged that the ongoing crisis in local government areas in the state was due to the refusal of the APC opposition to obey the Court of Appeal judgment.

He said that the judgment by the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, affirmed PDP chairmen elected on Feb. 22 as authentic.

“We have served copies of the judgment to all concerned authorities, and we are waiting for them to allow justice to prevail. We are here to serve the people of the state.

“We will use all legal means to ensure that justice prevails, and we will not fall into the tactics of the opposition party for the declaration of a state of emergency in Osun,” he said.

