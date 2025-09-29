Osun LG crisis: NULGE directs workers to continue staying away from work

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees in Osun has directed members of staff of local governments in the state to continue staying away from work.

The NULGE Chairman in the state, Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, gave the directive while addressing a news conference on Sunday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that local government areas in the state had been in crisis following the February 10 judgment by the Court of Appeal, Akure.

The Peoples Democratic Party claimed that the judgment did not reinstate the sacked All Progressives Congress chairmen and councilors elected in 2022, while the APC insisted on their return to office.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and NULGE directed local government workers to withdraw their services from February 17, citing security concerns.

Since the crisis, the monthly allocations due to the state from March were not released.

However, Ogungbangbe said that the fresh directive for workers to continue staying at home became imperative due to the release of the five months’ withheld local government allocations to APC council chairmen in the state.

“Today, we have it on good authority that the state local government councils’ allocations for the months of March to August have been released to the illegal bank accounts opened by court-sacked APC chairmen and councilors.

“We find this development very scary and alarming.

“We are not politicians, but our work as career officers who are expected to protect the assets of the councils is directly impacted by this action.

“There are existing bank accounts of the 30 local governments in various commercial banks, and there is no need to open another one,” he said.

Ogungbangbe also said that local government staff would continue to stay away from work until the court settled the matter.

He appealed to Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun to continue ensuring absolute peace in the state, as he was doing.