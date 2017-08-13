Osun lawmaker urges youth to engage in nation building

13. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
2017-08-13-PHOTO-00000004.jpg
As Nigeria joins the global world to mark the International Youths Day, a member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged Nigerian youths to engage in activities that would promote peace, progress and unity of the country.
Speaking with journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on the commemoration of the 2017 International Youth Day, Oyintiloye described youths as a vital factor in attaining growth and development.
He said the challenges confronting the nation require urgent solution, stressing that the unity of the country should not be negotiated.
He called on the youths to avoid utterances, actions and activities capable of building tension and lead the country to crisis.
He said the agitation by some group of youths on the secession of some states from Nigeria was unnecessary, adding that youths should work towards one united Nigerian.
Oyintiloye, who is representing Obokun State Constituency on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, urged the youths not to dissipate their energy on issues capable of causing disunity in the country.
The lawmaker said political space has room for active participation of youths and urged them to take advantage of this opportunity and generate out of the box idea for positive growth.
He described the latest constitution amendment, especially the aspect that lowers the entry age of Nigerians to elective political office as a step in the right direction
Oyintiloye, who is the Chairman of House Committee on Information and Strategy, said the rate of youths unemployment in the country was alarming and urged government at all levels to tackle youth unemployment in the country by making job creation a priority.

