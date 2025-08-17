Osun launches investment portal to boost direct investment in the state

The Osun State Government has launched the Osun State Investment Portal— invest.osunstate.gov.ng as part of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business in the state and attracting both local and foreign investment.

The portal was conceptualized and delivered under the Office of the Special Adviser on Innovation, Science, Technology, and Digital Economy, which serves as a one-stop digital gateway for investors.

It provides comprehensive information on investment opportunities, sector profiles, incentives, and step-by-step guidance for establishing businesses in Osun.

It also complements the Governor’s flagship ease-of-doing-business initiatives, including the Certificate of Occupancy in 45 Days (CofoIn45Days) programme and the Harmonized Bill, both designed to cut red tape, improve transparency, and make Osun one of the most investor-friendly states in Nigeria.

Governor Adeleke, speaking on the launch, said “My administration is institutionalising ease of doing business in Osun. The Investment Portal gives every investor a single, trusted entry point with clear guidance, firm timelines, and direct government support. Backed by our CofoIn45Days programme and the Harmonized Bill, we are cutting red tape, lowering costs, and making approvals transparent and trackable. We welcome investors to a state where processes are predictable, rights are protected, and growth is shared.”

Also Read:

The Investment Portal, powered by the Osun State Investment Promotion Agency (OSIPA) in collaboration with the Office of the Special Adviser on Innovation, Science, Technology, and Digital Economy, offers:

• Sector-Based Investment Guides – covering Agriculture, Mining, Tourism, Manufacturing, ICT, Trade, and more.

• Investor Support Services – including land acquisition facilitation, tax incentives, permits, and licensing assistance.

• User-Friendly Interface – making it easy for investors to connect with opportunities and resources.

With this platform, Osun State is showcasing its strategic location, reliable infrastructure, abundant resources, skilled workforce, and investor-focused policies — positioning the State as a hub for trade, industry, and innovation in Nigeria and West Africa.

For more information, visit invest.osunstate.gov.ng or contact:

Osun State Investment Promotion Agency, Behind Office of the Governor Complex, Beside Bureau of Public Procurement, Bola Ige House, Osun State Secretariat, Abeere, Osun State, Nigeria. Tel: +234 (0) 703 921 3008 Email: osipa@osunstate.gov.ng

Post Views: 18