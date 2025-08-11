Osun: Kunle Adegoke joins governorship race

Kunle Adegoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on Monday declared his intention to contest the August 8, 2026, Osun governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Adegoke, who contested the party’s primaries in 2018, made the declaration at the APC secretariat in Osogbo.

The aspirant, who shared his vision for the state if elected, promised to prioritise the welfare of teachers and health workers.

“If I am given the party’s ticket and I win the election, I will fight corruption and ensure that public funds are used for the benefit of the people and not a privileged few,” he said.

Adegoke said he would also embark on comprehensive infrastructure development, ensure security and good governance.

“The people of Osun deserve a government that is not just responsive but also proactive.

“A government that is not just well-meaning but also effective and visionary; a government that is capable of engineering prosperity, creating wealth, and not merely reliant on federal allocations,” he said.

The aspirant, who noted that the state was not where it ought to be, said “youths are crying for lack of jobs and opportunities.

“There is food insecurity while our farmers are struggling to meet their needs and get fair prices for their insufficient produce.

“Our traders are facing a difficult economic climate. Our schools and hospitals need significant improvement. Our infrastructure, the very arteries of our state, needs urgent attention.

“The challenges are real and the time for complacency or indolence in government and public service is over. The time for empty promises and political rhetoric has passed.

“My vision is for an Osun that is a model of good governance, economic prosperity, and social justice,” he said.

