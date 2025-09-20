Osun JUSUN begins strike over alleged promotion delay

The Osun State Chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has ordered its members to withdraw their services with immediate effect to press for promotion of the union members.

The state Chairman of JUSUN, Idris Adeniran, made the revelation in a statement he issued on Friday in Osogbo, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the strike is to compel the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to consider promotions for its members for 2024 and 2025.

The union also wants the commission to organise training for judiciary staff by sending them to the National Judicial Institute’s (NJI) capacity-building programmes.

Adeniran said in spite of the union’s letter on September 3 and the subsequent three-day ultimatum issued on September 16, the Commission allegedly failed to enter into dialogue with the leadership of Osun JUSUN.

It stated that the unfortunate lack of response suggested a disturbing disregard for the rule of law and industrial harmony within the state judiciary.

According to him: “We are left with no alternative than to take this decisive action.

“We hereby direct all members of staff working in the Osun Judiciary to withdraw their services and refrain from reporting to work immediately.

“Also, we urge all staff to stand in solidarity and to support this collective action as we strive to protect our rights and interests.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']