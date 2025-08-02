Osun July political survey results: Respondents oppose Adeleke’s defection

Geopolitical Survey International (GSI) has released the results of its political trends survey in Osun state for the month of July with specific focus on the consequences of the recent defection politics across the three senatorial districts.

The survey results also specifically polled the effect of the entrance of the African Democratic Congress into Osun politics as a third force alongside the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress.

According to a statement released by the lead consultant, Dr Adeyemo Adeyefa, the survey was conducted between July 1st and 20th with a total of 30,000 respondents with 10,000 respondents per senatorial districts.

Four questions were orally presented to the respondents as follows;

“If the governorship election is to be held today in Osun, which party will you vote for?

“Does Governor Ademola Adeleke deserve to be re-elected next year?

“Will recent defections affect or influence your future voting choice ?

“Should Governor Adeleke defect to another political party or stay with the PDP?”

The results of the analysis as presented by the lead consultant are as follows:

“71.5 percent of the respondents said they will vote PDP in the governorship election if elections were to be held today in Osun state.

“This was a major upward shift from the results of previous surveys which put the PDP and the state governor within 60 to 65 percent favourability rating.

“15 percent opted to vote APC while 10 percent said they will vote ADC. About 4.5 percent of the voters were undecided.

“This result reflected a downward swing for the main opposition APC which in previous results polled 20 to 25 percent.

“Analysis on senatorial basis however showed that the number opting for a vote for the PDP is higher in Osun West and Osun Central than Osun East.

“The three political parties appear neck to neck in their rating especially within the Osun East senatorial district.

“For the second question, 72 percent of the respondents said that Mr Adeleke deserves re-election.

“Another 14 percent simply mentioned APC while 10 percent mentioned ADC. The remaining four percent were undecided.

“The number of respondents who supported the Governor’s re-election is however at par across the three senatorial districts which raises real differences between preference for PDP as a party and support for Mr Adeleke.

“85 percent of respondents to the third question on impact of defection in next year’s voting said it will have no impact on their voting choice.

“For the last question on the survey, 90 percent of respondents said the governor should not defect to any political party and that he should stay with the PDP before and after the 2026 elections.

“The unusually high number of those who opposed his defection reflected the open opposition of the Osun state members of the APC to the Governor’s defection to the federal party”, the statement narrated.

Dr Adeyefa said analysis of collected data resulting from field operations has a three percent error margin.



rights, and a steady erosion of democratic norms under the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The ADC stated that Governor Umar Bago’s decision to shut down Badeggi FM “with immediate effect” is nothing short of a brazen assault on press freedom and a clear violation of the rule of law in a manner reminiscent of military dictatorship.

The full statement reads:

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is greatly concerned about the growing dictatorial tendencies among the state governors of the ruling party, APC.

We recall the recent public statement made by the APC Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, declaring the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and a leading member of the coalition movement persona non-grata in Edo State.

Now this: Another APC Governor of Niger State, Muhammed Umaru Bago, has just announced a clamp down on a private radio station in the state, with “immediate effect” in a manner reminiscent of the worst form of military dictatorship.

Perhaps, Governor Bago needs to be reminded that he was elected by these same people whose truth he now finds so uncomfortable that he is willing to have their heads.

The cardinal principles of liberal democracy are the freedoms it guarantees, which includes freedom of speech, movement or association. Under our constitution, no one has the power to truncate these freedoms under any pretext whatsoever. But it does appear that the APC governors who consider themselves as some kind of emperors need to be educated on this democratic principle.

If the said radio station has behaved unethically in any way or has transgressed the limits of free speech, there are provisions in the laws for legitimate redress and there are institutions saddled with the responsibility of ensuring compliance. Under Section 2(1)(b) of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act, the power to sanction a radio station rests solely with the NBC—not with any state governor.

By criminalizing free speech and declaring dissent as treason, Governor Bago has demonstrated the scant regards he has for the very constitution that he has sworn to uphold. For an elected governor to accuse ordinary citizens of the highest crime in the land, which is treason, and then proceed to summarily pronounce them guilty all by himself, just because they dared to broadcast information that made the governor uncomfortable is outrageous in every respect.

The ADC warns that if this act is allowed to stand, it would set a precedent that will further imperil press freedom across the country. Today it is Badeggi FM—tomorrow it could be a newspaper, a social media platform, or a journalist asking the “wrong questions.” This is how autocracy begins: not with tanks in the streets, but with microphones being seized and studios being bulldozed.

We call on all Nigerians to resist this creeping dictatorship. Governor Bago must unseal Badeggi FM immediately, and an independent probe must be launched into the misuse of security operatives for political retaliation. Furthermore, the National Assembly must take urgent steps to reinforce the autonomy of the NBC and insulate broadcast regulation from political interference.

