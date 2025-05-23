Osun Jailbreak: Fleeing inmate recaptured in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 39-year-old fleeing inmate, Kabiru Oyedun, following his escape from the Ilesa Correctional Centre in Osun State.

Oyedun is one of the prison inmates who fled the correctional facility through a breached fence.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Friday.

According to him, the fugitive was tracked and apprehended in the Ayobo area of Lagos on Tuesday, May 21, 2025, at about 5:30 pm.

He said the operation was carried out by the officers attached to the Ayobo Division.

Hundeyin added that the arrest was a result of proactive and preventive security measures aimed at stopping criminal elements from infiltrating the state.

“Kabiru Oyedun was trailed and arrested in Ayobo on May 21, 2025, at about 5:30 pm by operatives of the Command attached to Ayobo Division.

“This is largely due to the proactive and preventive measures put in place by the Lagos State Police Command to prevent criminal elements from infiltrating the state,” he disclosed.

It was gathered that Oyedun would be handed to the state correctional facility for onward transfer to Osun State.

The Nigerian Correctional Service had declared a manhunt for the escapees following the rainfall that breached the perimeter wall of its facility at the Medium Security Custodial Centre.

NCoS also announced a cash reward of N5 million for information that could lead to the recapture of the seven inmates.

It said, “To encourage public participation, the Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the general public that a reward of N5 million is being offered to anyone who provides useful information that leads to the recapture of the fleeing inmates from the Medium Custodial Centre, Ilesha, Osun State.”

