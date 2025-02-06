Osun Indigenes in Côte d’Ivoire applaud Governor Adeleke for infrastructural development

Indigenes of Osun State resident in Côte d’Ivoire under the umbrella of Yoruba Community in Côte d’Ivoire, have passed a vote of confidence in Governor Ademola Adeleke for the unprecedented development that he brought to Osun State in just two years of his administration.

The diaspora group led by their president, Chief Timothy Adegboyega paid a courtesy visit to the Governor in his office at Bola Ige House where they unanimously expressed their appreciation to the Governor for turning the state around in just 24 months.

According to the leader of Yoruba Community in Côte d’Ivoire, “I have travelled round the state on three separate occasions that I have visited Nigeria since 2022 when you were sworn in, Your Excellency have transformed virtually every town and city without leaving rural areas abandoned. I must say that other members of our community have also corroborated this upon their returns to Abidjan whenever they have reason to come home”.

Chief Adegboyega explained that out of about two million Yoruba’s in the Francophone country, Osun indigenes are the majority.

The group thereafter invited the Governor to visit Abidjan and see how much popularity he has gained in the diaspora based on his sterling performance in office as Governor in just two years.

While appreciating the Governor for the major road projects that have been completed and many others that are still ongoing, they appealed to Governor Adeleke to expedite action on the reconstruction of the road linking Iwo to Ejigbo.

In his response, Governor Adeleke appreciated the visiting Osun indigenes in Côte d’Ivoire for their show of appreciation for the delivery of good governance by his administration.

While assuring them that the road project requested has been captured in the 2025 budget, Senator Adeleke said his administration will do everything possible to factor the Côte d’Ivoire residents in the scheme of developing the state just as he promised that his administration will open a liaison office in Abidjan to enable Osun indigenes in the country interface easily with their state government.

