Osun gubernatorial: Youth group endorses Sen. Adeleke

The leadership of the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide on Sunday passed a vote of confidence on Sen. Ademola Adeleke of Peoples Democratic Party for September 22, gubernatorial election in Osun.

The group said that after consideration of all aspirants for the polls, Adeleke, the candidate of PDP remained the best choice.

It said: “Without any iota of doubt and in due recognition of Senator Adeleke’s sterling performance in a few months he emerged as the Senator for Osun West Senatorial district, he has extended his hands of care and passionate love for his people and beyond his immediate constituency to the entire state.

“He has proven to be intellectually upright and capable to serve his people as a true born Omoluabi and God sent liberator of his people from monumental slavery.

“Not forgetting the fact that his late elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, popularly respected and regarded as ‘Serubawon’ whom was gruesomely murdered had once succeeded on this path of honour before.

“Moreso, we believe he (Adeleke) can deliver on that same vision of his late brother, coupled with his own double hedged sword of passion and ardent care for his people.

“This, precipitates our unanimous resolution for his endorsement as the best man for the job; a man of noble character and objective candour to serve his people.”

The statement was jointly signed by Aremo Oladotun Hassan, Mr Segun Nelson and Sunday Murele, the President, South-West Coordinator and the Osun Chairman of the YCYW respectively.

The NCYW said that Adeleke’s footprints of landmark achievements had been felt and he had delivered on all promises made till date.

It added: “This and many more reasons affirmed him as the most outstanding man for the job.”

The group called for an end of campaign of calumny against Adeleke, saying he possessed every requirement to lead.

The NCYW, which expressed optimism that Adeleke would not disappoint the people in socio-economic and infrastructure development, urged the security agencies and the electoral umpire to ensure a credible poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NCYW is one of the leading and largest umbrella body of all Yoruba Youths and students domiciled within the south-west region, nationally and in the diaspora.