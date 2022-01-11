Osun 2022: PDP fixes date for stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its plans to hold an Osun critical stakeholders meeting on January 19, 2022.

The party made the announcement in a statement issued by its National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature in Abuja Tuesday.

Bature explained that the session is to prepare ground for the July 16 state governorship election.

He pointed out that the meeting would enable the NWC and the stakeholders in the state to further deliberate on issues ahead of the decisive election.

Bature disclosed that the attendance at the meeting would be strictly by invitation, saying that it would hold at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja at 11a.m. prompt.

The Social scribe said that the NWC commended members of the party in Osun for their steadfastness as it marched towards victory in the governorship election.

NAN