Osun: Guard steals nine air conditioners, sells them to scrap buyers

The Osun State Amotekun Corps on Friday says it arrested a 25 year-old man, who works as a private security guard, for allegedly stealing nine air conditioners in Osogbo.

The Commander of the Corps in the state, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

Adewinmbi said the suspect, Michael Eze, from Ebonyi State, was arrested after allegedly selling the stolen air conditioners to scrap buyers in Osogbo.

He said: “The suspect was arrested on Monday after the owners of the house he was engaged to guard in GRA, Osogbo, reported to Amotekun that their air conditioners had been stolen.

“After his arrest, he confessed to have stolen and sold the air conditioners, worth N400,000 each, to scrap buyers in Osogbo for N5,000 per one.

“The suspect equally confessed that it was not his first time of stealing his employer’s property.”

The Amotekun Commander said two of the air conditioners he sold were, however, recovered from their buyers.

Adewinmbo said the suspect had been handed over to the Director of the Department of State Services for subsequent interrogation and prosecution.

He urged members of the public to work with security agents to rid the state of crime and criminal elements by providing information that will help nip crime in the bud.