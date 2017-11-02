Osun governorship aspirant, K-RAD, consoles Tinubu over son’s death

The leader of the socio-political movement, Tiwa n Tiwa L’Osun Development Association and a leading governorship aspirant in Osun State, Kunle Adegoke, popularly known as K-Rad, has commiserated with a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the death of his son, Jide.

Adegoke’s message was contained in a statement he personally signed in Lagos.

He said: “I received with utter shock the news of the death of Mr Jide Tinubu, son of our leader. It is indeed a great loss to the great Tinubu dynasty, the lawyers community, the All Progressives Congress and the deceased’s friends worldwide.”

“My heartfelt condolences go to our leader, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire Tinubu family across the world. May God almighty grant us all the fortitude to bear this very sad loss.”