Osun FRSC gets new Sector Commander

The Federal Road Safety Corps has appointed Henry Benamaisai as the new Sector Commander in charge of Osun State Command.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Ogungbemi said Benamaisai hails from Bayelsa State and has served in different leadership positions in the Corps.

According to her, the new Sector Commander has wealth of experience and also equipped with several training both locally and internationally.

She said: “Benamaisai served in all the six geo political zones in the country, before being transferred to Osun.

“Also, some of the positions which Benamaisai held include; pioneer Unit Commander RS 9.43 Njaba; Assistance Corps Commander, Special Marshal, Port-Harcourt.

“Others are: Deputy Corps Commander, Admin and Human Resources, Cross River State; CC Policy Research and Statistic RSHQ, ABUJA and Sector Commander, Edo which was the position he held prior to his latest appointment as Sector Commander in Osun.

“He is a graduate of Political Science from the University of Port Harcourt. He is happily married with children.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the former Sector Commander in Osun State, Paul Okpe, was recently transferred to Edo State.

—