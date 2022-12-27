Osun disengages quarry sites revenue collectors, consultants

The Osun State Government on Monday announced the disengagement of all consultants and revenue collectors on all quarry sites across the state with immediate effect.

The Chairman of a committee inaugurated by the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Samuel Oyedotun, made this known on Monday.

Oyedotun, who spoke in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Committee, Hashim Abioye, said the decision was necessary to stem the tide of loss of revenue for the state.

He warned all the illegal revenue collectors to steer clear of all quarry sites in the state.

He explained that the committee is in receipt of information that some unauthorised agents have been collecting revenues purportedly for the state government on quarry sites, which end up in private pockets.

He said: “Consequently, as part of the mandate of the committee, all individual or corporate consultants and revenue collectors on the state quarry sites should henceforth desist from plying the quarry sites in the state as a new arrangement will soon be announced in that regard in conjunction with the Osun State Office of Solid Minerals.”





