The Osun Government has declared Tuesday as a public holiday to mark the 2019 Traditional Worshippers’ Day, also known as “Isese Day.”

Dr Obawale Adebisi, the Supervisor for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism, announced this on Monday in Osogbo.

Adebisi, however, appealed to traditional worshippers to be peaceful and law abiding in their conduct during and after the festive period.

He enjoined the worshippers to use the festive period to pray for the state government and other stakeholders saddled with the responsibilities of moving the state to the next level of accomplishment.

Adebisi also appealed to them to continue to support government through prompt payment of taxes and levies for the development of the state.

He further urged them to continue to live in harmony with other religious bodies in the state.