Osun debt profile: Oyetola’s aide replies Aregbesola’s spokesman

Ismail Omipidan, the Media Aide of former Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has replied Sola Fasure, the spokesman of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The response followed a statement credited to the Minister’s spokesman, who has since disowned the media story.

Fasure had been quoted as having said Aregbesola, a former two-term Governor of Osun State, did not leave behind any debt.

He said it was time for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to wade into the debt dispute between Oyetola and Governor Ademola Adeleke.

While Adeleke, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, said Oyetola saddled him with N407 billion debt, the immediate past governor said he did not take any loan in his four years in office.

He said the debt in question was inherited from the Aregbesola administration.

The administrations of both Oyetola and Aregbesola came into power on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Reacting to Fasure, Omipidan said in a statement on Monday: “Fasure should know that the EFCC is a responsible agency and a discerning one at that.

“Therefore, they know facts from fiction.

“They will know who did what and when.

“This is where I find his call on the EFCC as not only irresponsible, and unguarded but reckless.

“Fasure and his co-travellers are merely trying to exploit the raging political reality to spew lies to the public.

“His statement has further confirmed our position that they are working in cohort with Adeleke and the PDP.

“This further explains why the PDP government cleverly avoided publishing the dates the loans were procured.

“I challenge Fasure to publish details of how the loans were purportedly liquidated for the members of the public to analyse.

“Again, I want to reiterate that we never took any loan before or after the July 16 governorship election as alleged by Fasure and the PDP.

“I have gone this whole hog to show that the allegations against my principal are unfounded.”





