Osun crisis: IG to challenge assassination allegation

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has threatened to challenge the assassination allegations brought against him by the Peoples Democratic Party over the Osun crisis.

Egbetokun spoke on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to media reports, credited to Sunday Bisi, the PDP Chairman in Osun that he was planning to assassinate Gov. Ademola Adeleke of the state.

Bisi had on February 19, at a world press conference, accused the IG of planning to assassinate the governor over the crisis rocking the state.

The crisis stemmed from attempts by sacked local government chairmen and councilors of the opposing All Progressives Congress to regain control of council secretariats.

The governor had also accused the IG of overseeing a rape on democracy in the state during a meeting with a top British diplomat.

He also alleged that the IG was executing and imposing illegality on local councils.

“I read about the assassination allegation, but I refuse to dignify such absurdity with a response.

“I believe in challenging distortions of fact. We will not allow distortions of fact against us to go unchallenged,” he said.

The IG said he was aware of the violence that broke out in Osun recently and had responded to the call by the Commissioner of Police in the state for reinforcement.

“We have reinforced the command, and we have enough men on ground to ensure that there is law and order in the state.

“We have ensured that there is no further breakdown of law and order in the state,” he said.

Egbetokun called on the people of Osun to remain calm and go about their normal businesses, ensuring that the rule of law prevails in the state.

