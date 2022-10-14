Osun CP assures residents of adequate security, seeks cooperation on intelligence

Osun State Commissioner of Police CP, Olawale Olokode, has assured residents of the state of adequate security, visible policing and asked for their cooperation in providing information to help prevent crimes.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, disclosed this in a statement issued Friday, saying that the CP gave the assurance at the inauguration of Police Officers mess in Osogbo, the capital city.

“The CP, AIG Olawale Olokode, while commissioning the newly built ultra modern Police Officers mess, at Oke-Fia, Osogbo, on Tuesday, assured the people of the state, on behalf of Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, of adequate and visibility Policing.

“He also appreciated and congratulated his senior police officers that God used to build the edifice for their quick positive response, strong support and assistance which are indispensable to the completion and commissioning of the structure.

“He stated that the building would serve as a relaxation centre for officers and enhance good productivity.” she said.

Opalola reported the CP as saying the inauguration marked an important milestone in making the Police and members of the public come closer to enhance effective and efficient policing in our vicinity.

She said the AIG requested for more support from the public, in terms of giving timely and factual information to the Police and other security agencies that would assist in bringing criminal activities to the minimal level.

“The CP thanked the management team, senior police officers and other dignitaries present at the occasion, promising to continue to work together with critical stakeholders to provide peaceful atmosphere and improve the security of lives and property of the people.”