Osun community denies claims of inciting deadly hoodlums’ attack

The Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, has dismissed reports claiming that his domain was behind the violent hoodlums’ attack on Ido-Ayegunle, a neighboring community in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State

It was gathered that four persons were killed after gun-wielding hoodlums invaded Ido-Ayegunle to unleash mayhem on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the hooded hoodlums stormed the community with guns and cutlasses attacking people who were working on their farms.

Meanwhile after the attack, it was gathered that some of the victims bodies were mutilated as a head was severed from the body while another person’s heart was also removed.

When contacted, the traditional ruler of the community, the Olojudo of Ido-Ayegunle, Oba Timileyin Ajayi, alleged that the incident, which occurred on Thursday, June 19, 2025, was part of a series of violent attacks on the community.

He accused the Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, of inciting the attacks to intimidate and subjugate the people of Ido-Ayegunle—an allegation Oba Adediran denied.

“He openly threatened our people. He declared that he would send his community members to destroy Ido-Ayegunle.

“Shockingly, his words did not remain mere threats. On June 19, just weeks after that video surfaced, the town was attacked in a brutal and coordinated assault. Four people were killed.

“This is not just an attack on a town—it is an attack on humanity, on justice, and on the very fabric of peace that traditional institutions are meant to uphold,” Oba Ajayi said.

“We are calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Osun State Government, and all relevant security agencies to reopen the investigation immediately, hold the monarch accountable for his inflammatory threats and the massacre that followed, and ensure the safety of our people,” the monarch added.

When contacted, the Obanla of Ido-Ajegunle, Chief Ibironke Adebusoye, corroborated claims made by the traditional ruler, alleging that the latest incident was premeditated

He said, “These hoodlums from Esa-Oke have been terrorising us. Just two weeks ago, I submitted a petition to the Inspector General of Police, but nothing has been done.

“I received several calls from the DPO and Area Commander before the last attack, warning of potential violence. And the next day, it happened.”

Responding to the allegations in a rejoinder sighted on Wednesday, Oba Adediran and his council of chiefs said the allegation that the attackers were from Esa-Oke was not true, challenging the claimant to bring evidence to that effect.

The rejoinder titled, “Rejoinder: Refuting the baseless allegations by Mr. Busuyi Ibironke against Esa Oke Community, was signed by Otunba Bamigboye yinusa Aremu, Chairman Esaoke Central Union (ECU), and Prince Wunmi Adeniyi, Chairman, Esaoke Renewal Initiatives (ERI) on behalf of OwaOmiran and the People of Esaoke.

It read: “The Owa Omiran, Council of Chiefs and the entire peace-loving people of Esaoke community take exception to the unfounded and malicious allegations peddled by the duo of Mr. Busuyi Ibironke and Timileyin Oluyemi Ajayi, who falsely accused His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyemi Akanbi Adediran the Atipa Owaji 11 OwaOmiran of Esaoke and the Esa Oke Community of orchestrating the recent crisis in Ido Ajegunle settlement published in the Punch Newspaper Publication of 25th June, 2025.

“First and foremost, we commiserate with the Ido Ajegunle settlers over the avoidable tragic incident. It is indeed shocking that such violence could occur in this modern era, and we pray that the good Lord comforts the affected families.

“You would all recall that unknown gunmen and hoodlums invaded the Palace of OwaOmiran of Esaoke on February 3, 2025, where the Palace and Official car of the Royal Father, an SUV Toyota Land cruiser were burnt down.

“Many were equally injured in the invasion by the hoodlums whose identities are yet to be unveiled and prosecuted. Esaoke Community never blamed anyone for this deadly invasion but rather allowed and assisted Security Personnel and other State Actors to do their jobs.

“For the records, Ido Ajegunle settlement belongs to Esa Oke community and no reasonable owner will mastermind the destruction of his own properties. Rumour is cheap but facts are sacred, and to put the facts in proper perspective, Esa Oke is not responsible for the recent crisis or any previous one. Instead, Mr. Busuyi Ibironke himself is the architect of the unrest plaguing the area.

“As a major sponsor of an armed gang, Busuyi Ibironke has been leveraging on the fact that he is one of the official aides in Osun State government to orchestrate the harassment, attacks, abduction and even shooting of innocent Esa Oke farmers who are merely trying to earn a living on their own land. The sad aspect of the Story is that Ibironke has been committing these attrocities without any consequence, despite the several petitions written by Esa Oke community.

The True Facts are as stated below:

On our petition for justice: The people of Esa Oke have consistently pursued peace through legal and administrative channels, submitting petitions on their demand for justice to:

– The Esaoke Division of the Nigeria Police Force

– The Commissioner of Police, Osun State

– The Department of State Services (DSS)

– The Assistant Inspector General of Police

– The Office of the Executive Governor of Osun State

– The Senator representing Osun East senatorial district (Ife/Ijesa)

– The Osun State House of Assembly

– The Inspector General of Police (IGP)

Thankfully, the police high command, recognizing the severity of the situation, has recently approved our petition for thorough investigation.

On Busuyi Ibironke’s Criminal Activities:

“On May 22, 2025, Ibironke and his gang abducted a Nigerian-British national of Esa Oke descent on his farm. Only the swift intervention of the Esa Oke Police Division, led by the DPO, forestalled a fatal outcome.

“The Area Commander in Ibokun, Osun State, later summoned Mr. Timileyin Oluyemi Ajayi (who finances Ibironke’s operations) and pleaded for peace. However, Ibironke’s gang continued their reign of terror, forcing the British-Nigerian victim to flee to the UK for safety.

“On June 3, 2025, Ibironke and his thugs attacked Esaoke farmers, shooting three (3) and inflicting one with grievous bodily harm for daring to defend himself.

“Undermining of judicial process and Violation of Government Directives: Despite the fact that there is an ongoing litigation over the vexed issues of land ownership and chieftaincy entitlement claims by the Ido Ajegunle settlers and the Osun State Government’s directive that parties should maintain the status quo on the issues, Busuyi Ibironke and his gang continued to prevent Esa Oke farmers from accessing their farms while felling their economic trees with impunity both day and night without any consequence.

“The recent event which occurred in Ido Ajegunle on 18th June, 2025, may not be unconnected with the armed struggle between a section of the armed thugs of Mr Ibironke, headed by one Oosa, who are still loyal to Busuyi Ibironke and the other group who fell out with him over the disagreement on sharing of their loots from the sales of stolen timbers from Esa Oke farmland and proceeds of several acres of Esa Oke community land illegally sold to undiscerning victims who are ignorant of the true ownership of such land. It certainly has nothing to do with Esa Oke.

“We have consistently pursued peace through legal means, engaged aggrieved farmers and youths, and respected judicial process and government directives. This is inspite of the fact that the police from Osun State command had one time beat a hasty retreat when they came face to face with the Busuyi Ibironke’s head thug in the troubled settlement, leaving behind our brother, Barr Idowu Akinsola, who brought the armed police men to arrest the thugs.

“We urge the public and security agencies to hold Busuyi Ibironke accountable for his atrocities rather than blaming innocent Esa Oke indigenes. The Osun State Government must therefore act swiftly and fairly to resolve this crisis permanently. Justice must be elevated above partisan politics.”

