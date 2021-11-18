Osun communities vow to end Female Genital Mutilation practice

Community in various Local Government Areas in Osun State have vowed to end Female Genital Mutilation in their localities.

The communities included Oriade, Ife-South, Ifelodun, Olaoluwa, Ife-Central, Orolu and Ife-East Local Government Areas.

Their leaders met in Osogbo, the state capital, where they pledged to end the practice in the state.

The one-day state level meeting to validate the LGAs FGM elimination action plan was supported by the United Nations Children Fund.

The community leaders said they have realised that FGM is dangerous for the girl-child and emphasised the need for domestication of the FGM law at various LGAs in the state.

A traditional ruler in the state, Olu of Idi-Iroko, Oba Okunoye Lateef Orisawale, who was also at the meeting, said FGM is a harmful traditional practice that must be eliminated.

Other community leaders that spoke at the meeting included Chief Afolabi Lamulat Oyebamiji, Festus Ojewumi, Olufunmilola Olujide, Muiliyu Wasiu Adio and Alhaji Sikiru Oladepo Balogun.

While speaking, UNICEF FGM consultant for Ekiti, Osun and Oyo States, Aderonke Olutayo, said more needed to be done by all stakeholders to ensure total eradication of FGM practice in the state.

According to Olutayo: “We have done quite a lot and we still have a lot of work to do to end FGM.

“As UNICEF, we are working in collaboration with our partners in the to ensure elimination of the the practice in Osun State.

“The LGA’s where we have worked are all here to validate the work plan they have put in place as a way of sustainability and taking ownership on the issue of Female Genital Mutilation in the State.

“This one is very important to us because this is the Phase 3 of the project that started from January 2018 and is ending December 31st, 2021.

“We have just few months wrap up this project and that is why UNICEF feels we should put the structure in place for the local government, the community, the entire household to come up with what they can do at the Local government level to ensure that our girls and women are not cut or mutilated anymore.

“We have done quite a lot on FGM issue.

“We are working in collaboration with our partners in the State including the Ministry of health, women affairs, NOA, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of education and others.

“It’s a multi-sectoral approach.”

Thee state facilitator for FGM in Osun, Ademola Adebisi, said the event was to develop two years work plan for eight local governments in Osun State to make sure FGM is completely eradicated.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Budget and Planning, Bisi Ogunkale, commended UNICEF for the support.

Ogunkale said: “This event attests to the love UNICEF has for Osun and its people and the commitment of National Orientation Agency to the welfare and the wellbeing of our people.

“The elimination of Female Genital Mutilation helps our girls in living a good life and protecting them from most genital diseases especially barrenness in the future.

“Female Genital Mutilation is one of the harmful traditional practice that dehumanised our children and detrimental to the growth and development of the society.

“The practice is harmful to the development of women and children.”