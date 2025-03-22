Osun communal clashes: Group condemns action, calls for lasting solution 

The Ẹgbẹ́ Àgbà Ìtẹ̀síwájú Yorùbá has expressed deep concern over the recent surge of violence and senseless loss of lives and properties in some Yoruba communities, of Osun State, describing the situation as unjustifiable and irrational.

This was contained in a press release signed by the group’s Worldwide President, Agbaakin Tunde Adeleke, the Secretary General, Pa Tafa Olawuyi and Publicity Secretary, High Chief Kola Oriolowo, on Saturday.

The affected communities, according to the statement include: Ifon, Erin Osun and Ilobu, alleging that the latest outbreak of violence has resulted in loss of many lives and properties.

The statement reads in part: “As leaders within the Yoruba community, we unequivocally condemn this conflict in strongest terms. It is both unjustifiable and irrational. It is incomprehensible that individuals from the same cultural background, who have coexisted peacefully for many years and have engaged in inter-community relationships and marriages, would suddenly turn against one another for any reason.

“We earnestly urge the communities to embrace peace and to implement a ceasefire, thereby bringing an end to this communal strife.

“We would like to remind the parties involved that only in a peaceful and harmonious environment can the development we all aspire to be realized.

“We commend the efforts of our Kabiyesi, the Olufon of Ifon, His Royal Majesty, Oba Peter Akinyooye, Olobu of Ilobu, Ọba Ashiru Olaniyan and Elerin of Erin Osun, Ọba Yusuf Omoloye for their initiatives aimed at restoring peace.

“However, we encourage them to intensify their efforts to achieve lasting tranquility, as no sacrifice is too great for the sake of peace.

“We also acknowledge the ongoing efforts of the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the security agencies in their pursuit of a sustainable resolution to this crisis. We implore them to further enhance their initiatives to foster enduring peace”.

Meanwhile, the group has called for immediate conclusion of the work of the committee recently put in place by the governor and release of its recommendations as a way of achieving enduring peace in the communities.

