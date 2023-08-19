Osun Commissioner appoints 20 aides

A new commissioner in Osun State, Bunmi Jenyo, has appointed 20 special and personal assistants to work with him.

The commissioner’s Personal Assistant on Media, Sesan Adeleke, in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital, confirmed the development.

However, Jenyo, who was recently appointed as Commissioner for Commerce, said he would be paying his 20 aides from his monthly salary.

Also Read:

He said, “The aides numbering over 20 are to work with the Honourable Commissioner either directly or indirectly in specific assignments.

“It is also in his giant stride to cushion the effect of economic realities in his community and put smiles on the faces of masses at the grassroots.”