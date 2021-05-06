The governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, has expressed shock over the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye which occurred on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Civil Orientation, Funke Egbemode.

The statement read in part, “The governor, government and the people of Osun received with pain and shock, the news of the demise of your son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, and wish to express our deepest and sincere sympathy on this sad loss.

“Dare was one of your seeds who had chosen to follow closely in his revered father’s footsteps.

“No parent deserves this kind of loss. We feel your pain. Our dear state has lost yet again another bright light. We just buried Yinka Odumakin and now we have to mourn the loss of another young one.

“We take solace in the exemplary life of Pastor Dare Adeboye and the peaceful way he went to be with the Lord .

“We pray that the Holy Spirit will comfort you, your wife, the entire family and indeed the Redeemed Christian Church of God flock. May the Lord make available the Balm of Gilead and see you through this trying period and grant every member of the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”