Osun charges WASH Sector Emergency Response Working Group to be proactive

The newly inaugurated WASH Sector Emergency Response Working Group has been charged to be proactive towards environment and public health issues that may arise from flooding.

This is just as it was asked to be ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Internally Displaced Persons and develop contingency for emergencies and prepare WASH Preparedness Response Plans to fight against disease outbreaks.

The Special Adviser to Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Water Resources, Rural Development and Community Affairs, Hon. Babatunde Ibirogba, gave this admonition during the inauguration ceremony of the working group.

Ibirogba added that the WASH Sector Emergency Response Working Group must also develop environment and public health issues within the purview of IWRM principles and to leverage on media platforms for publicity as well as educating, sensitizing and mobilizing the general public for improved public health in IDP camps.

Ibirogba condemned the carefree attitudes of some people dropping garbage into the canals and roads during rains, stressing that WASH Group will urgently bring to the notice of members any matter of urgent public concerns that may lead to flooding and cause negative public health issues.

While appreciating Aregbesola for being proactive to flooding issues in the State since year 2010, Ibirogba enjoined the WASH Sector Emergency Response Working Group to work very hard to justify the confidence reposed in it.

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Water Resources, Rural Development and Community Affairs, Dr. Akinyinka Esho, disclosed that the objectives of the meeting are to inaugurate the Osun State Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Sector Emergency Response Working Group.

Esho added that it also aims to provide a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on matters relating to flooding and its mitigation, and emergency response when it occurs.

He thanked the newly inaugurated WASH Sector Emergency Response Working Group for the readiness shown to the new assignment at stake and also appealed to all other line Ministries, Departments and Agencies to key into the process so as to make the State of an healthy environment.