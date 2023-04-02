Osun chamber of commerce gets new president, executives

The Osun Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture has elected Dr. Olu Olujide as its president.

This was contained in a statement signed by Olujide and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Osogbo.

According to the statement, Olujide and other executive members were elected and inducted at the Annual General Meeting of the chamber at Aje International Trade Fair Market on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The statement also said that Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson of Governor Ademola Adeleke, was elected as the Vice President (Iwo Chamber of Commerce).

Also elected into the chamber were Dr. Gbolade Famoriyo – 1st Deputy President (IFE CCIMA), Chief Segun Dada – 2nd Deputy President (Iwo Chamber), Gbenga Olateru – Treasurer – (OSOCCIMA), Olugbenga Awosode – Legal Adviser (IFE CCIMA), Olatunde Farotimi was elected Public Relations Officer and Yemisi Ogunyemi, Deputy Treasurer, among others.

In his acceptance speech, Olujide promised to strengthen the organisation by building more fruitful relationship with other chambers in the country.

He said: “In accepting this honour, I am aware of the great responsibility that this office places on me and without a doubt, the high expectations from various stakeholders.

“I am, however, convinced that with the support of all our members, our leaders and all other stakeholders, we will build successfully on the foundation already laid as we propel our chamber to lofty heights yet to be imagined in Osun State.

“Furthermore, our administration will strengthen our synergy with other Chamber Movements to lift Nigeria up in the communities of advanced business in the world.”

Olujide also said that the chamber would partner with the state government and give right advocacy and policy statement to the government where necessary.

Olujide also commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for his effort in partnering with Africa Development Bank, especially as it concerns Tech-Entrepreneurs in the state.

He added: “We shall always remain a partner with the Government of Osun State at all levels but to be non-hesitant to provide the right advocacy over policies and/or actions of the government.

“I therefore call on the Government of Osun State to meaningfully engage OSUCCIMA in Mining, Agriculture, Tourism, and Digital economy development of the state.

“We are very ready to support the government of Osun State in employment generation, revenue generation and economic development of the state.

“Let me again extend our profound appreciation to our Patron, Governor Adeleke for the readiness of his administration to collaborate with the African Development Bank and tap into opportunities provided by the Bank through its $618 million tech fund, which will support programmes in technology and creative sector in the state.

“I hereby call on our governor to engage OSUCCIMA in the process and in the identification of genuine technology and creative sector entrepreneurs in the State.”