Osun Assembly passes bill extending judges’ retirement age

The Osun State House of Assembly has passed a bill extending the retirement age of judges and other judicial officers from 65 years to 70 years.

The bill was passed by the House of Assembly during plenary on Tuesday in Osogbo, the state capital.

The bill is entitled: “Osun State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal Registrars, Secretary to the State Judicial Council, State Counsels in the Ministry of Justice, State Magistrates and District Customary Courts’ Presidents Retirement Age Bill, 2023.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the bill was passed during the plenary session held at the assembly complex after passing the third reading.

Speaker of the assembly, Adewale Egbedun, said the final copy of the bill would be produced and forwarded to the Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for his assent.

Egbedun expressed appreciation to his colleagues for the conduct of the 2024 Budget presentation and defence by various Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state.

NAN reports that the budget defence, which lasted for 11 days, saw 90 MDAs appearing before the House Committee on Budget and Appropriation, chaired by Saheed Fatunmise.

The last set of MDAs that appeared before the committee on Monday included: Osun Universal Basic Education Board and Osun East, Osun West and Osun Central Education District Offices.

Others were the Osun Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Osun Tourism Board and Osun Council for Arts and Culture.