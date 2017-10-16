Osun Assembly confirms Aregbesola’s nominees

The Osun State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed the four nominees of Governor Rauf Aregbesola as members of the state Judicial Service Commission.

The motion for the confirmation of the nominees was moved by the Leader of House, Timothy Owoeye, after the screening of the nominees.

Owoeye’s motion’s was seconded by the House Committee Chairman on Judiciary, Dejo Bello.

Aregbesola, in a letter dated August 28, urged the lawmakers to confirm the nominees to fill the vacant positions in the commission.

The letter was read at the plenary on September11 by the Speaker, Najeem Salaam.

The governor said members of the current commission were inaugurated on June 6, 2012, adding that their tenure had expired.

According to Aregbesola, his letter is sequel to the expiration of the tenure of office of the members of the council.

He said: “By virtue of Section 199(1)(c) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Constitution(as amended), having spent five years as members, I, as the governor of the state of Osun approved four members to serve in JSC.”

The confirmed members are: Nathaniel Agunbiade, Olagunju Oloruntomilola, Oyewale Olatayo and Olarotimi Mikail.

Similarly, the Assembly confirmed the governor’s nominees for the post of Director- General of State Debit Management Office.

The governor, in a letter dated July 23, urged the state lawmakers to confirm the nominee in person of Babatunde Adejumo who has been in an acting capacity.

The motion for the confirmation of the nominee was also moved by Owoeye and seconded by Kamil Oyedele, the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation.

In his remarks, the speaker urged the nominees to give their best for the development of the state and to re-position the state judiciary to an enviable position.

The speaker also called on Adejumo to work toward the economic development of the state.