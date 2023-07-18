Osun Assembly confirms 25 nominees as commissioners

828 828

Osun Assembly on Tuesday, confirmed all the 25 nominees of Gov. Ademola Adeleke as commissioners, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Adewale Egbedun, Speaker of the assembly, during plenary session, confirmed all the nominees after the last 12 nominees appeared before the house for screening.

NAN recalls that 13 of the 25 nominees appeared before the house on Monday for screening.

READ ALSO:

· Governorship Tribunal: Witness’ absence stalls opening of INEC’s defence in Enugu

· Car dealer, 42, in court for alleged N4m fraud

· Alleged contract breach: Nigerian seeks $150m damages against Google, GoDaddy.Com

Egbedun said in line with the provisions of Section 192 (2) of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (amended), the assembly confirmed all the nominees as commissioners of the state.

He said: “Consequently, the governor can go ahead with the formal swearing-in of the commissioners’ designates.”

The speaker, thereafter, ordered the Clerk of the house, Simeon Amusan, to invite the Permanent Secretary in the Osun Ministry of Works to appear before it on Monday “in connection with road works in the state’’.

Similarly, Egbedun ordered the Managing Director/CEO of Peculiar Concerns Ltd., Olarenwaju Adeleke, to reappear alongside the permanent secretary to furnish the assembly with status of the ongoing road construction/ re-construction works being handled by his company.