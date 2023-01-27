Osun: APC hails Tribunal’s ruling, says it’s victory for democracy 

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the validation of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State represents victory for democracy.

A three-man Election Petition Tribunal, headed by Justice Tertsea Kume ruled in Osogbo Friday that Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not the winner of the election.

It ruled that there were over-voting in six local government areas of the state during the exercise.

The tribunal in a split decision of two to one declared that INEC should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and in turn issue it to Oyetola.

The majority judgement read by Justice Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666 at the polls.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated Friday in Abuja that the verdict was victory for the rule of law.

He added that it was a categorical affirmation of the will of Osun electorate as expressed at the polls.

Morka congratulated Oyetola and APC faithful and the good people of Osun on the resounding victory at the election tribunal.

“The peaceful conduct of the Osun election and effective recourse procedures are eloquent testaments to our party’s commitment to bequeathing a legacy of credible elections, and independent and fair dispensation of electoral justice.

“The tribunal’s findings and verdict on the pivotal question of over-voting underscores the massive significance of the programme of electoral reform, and the new and efficient technologies implemented by the APC-administration,’’ Morka stated.