Osun Amotekun Corps Commander bags Who’s Who in Africa award

The Corp Commander of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, Osun State Command, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi (retd), has bagged the Who’s Who in Africa award.

He bagged the award by Time Africa Magazine for the giant strides of Amotekun in Osun State under his watch.

The Editor-In-Chief of Time Africa Magazine, Okorie Chidipeters, said Adewinmbi exhibited exceptional competence and proficiency in addressing and tackling crime in Osun State.

Chidipeters said his tenacity of purpose, public spiritedness, insightful leadership, administrative acumen and respect for rule of law earned him the award.

He said: “Accordingly, after verifying testaments of Brig Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (Rtd) achievements, he’s found eminently worthy for the 2023 WHO’SWHO IN AFRICA.”

While expressing delight over the honour, Adewinmbi vowed to do more in serving humanity and promised to sustain the fight against criminality in Osun State so that law abiding citizens can go about their lawful businesses unhindered.