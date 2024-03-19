Osun: Adeleke moves to change state logo, seeks Assembly’s approval

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has written to the House of Assembly, requesting for approval to change the state logo.

The request letter was read by Speaker of the assembly, Adewale Egbedun, during plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, titled: “Presentation of the New Logo of Osun State Government for Approval”, the governor urged the assembly to fast track the approval, so as to make the new logo the official brand of the state.

“Further to the determination of this administration to redirect our dear state to a glorious path as well as assume her respected position among the comity of states in Nigeria, I present to the Honourable House of Assembly the new logo of Osun Government (State of the Living Spring).

Also Read:

“The logo, State of the Living Spring, is the cornerstone of our identity which communicates who we are to the outside world.

“I therefore urge the assembly to fast track every necessary legislative process on the new logo so as to make it the official brand of the Osun State Government.

“Attached herein is the proposed logo,” the letter read in part.

The speaker, after reading the letter, urged the House Committee on Judiciary, Legal Matters and Public Petitions to advise the house on the new logo.

Thereafter, the assembly passed the Osun Senior Secondary Education Board Establishment Bill, 2023 for second reading, while the lawmakers made amendments to the State Healthcare Development Board Amendment Bill, 2024