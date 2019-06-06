Timothy Owoeye, representing Ilesha East State Constituency, has emerged as the new Speaker of the 7th Osun State House of Assembly during the inauguration of the new Assembly on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the emergence of Owoeye makes him the fifth Speaker of the state Assembly since the creation of Osun State in 1991.

Femi Popoola, representing Boripe/Boluwaduro Constituency, emerged the Deputy Speaker.

Both of them were sworn-in and administered the Oath of Office by Clerk of the House, Simeon Amusan.

In his first official duty as the new Speaker, Owoye inaugurated the 24 remaining lawmakers comprising 22 males and two female members to pilot affairs of the Assembly with him for the next four years.

Owoeye also conducted election for other lawmakers into the principal offices of the Assembly, where Moruf Olanrewaju, representing Irewole/Isokan Constituency, emerged the Majority Leader, while Adewunmi Babajide of Ede North emerged the Minority Leader.

Tunde Olatunji of Ife North also emerged the Chief Whip, while Kunle Akande, a former Editor of the News Agency of Nigeria representing Olorunda Constituency, emerged the Deputy Majority Leader.

The Speaker in his inaugural speech, titled: “As the great work continues,” recounted his sojourn in the assembly from 2007 till 2019, where he started as a Minority Leader in 2007 to later become the Majority Leader from 2011 to 2019.

He said the assembly was filled with people across party divides and promised to be a bridge between the party lines and work harmoniously with the executive to bring dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in his remarks commended the 6th Assembly for working cordially with the executive, which reflected in the developmental projects, peace and tranquility that existed in the state.

Oyetola called on the 7th Assembly to follow the footsteps of the last assembly by working with the executive to deliver dividends of democracy to the people and urged them to engage in vibrant debates.

Najeem Salaam, the outgoing 4th Speaker of Osun Assembly in his remarks, urged the new Speaker and the lawmakers to give their constituents adequate representation and work in unity, putting aside party differences.