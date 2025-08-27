Osun @ 34: Kunle Rasheed Adegoke charges residents to remain steadfast 

A senior lawyer and governorship aspirant in the 2026 Osun Governorship election on the platform of All Progressive Congress, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (SAN) has appealed to people of Osun State to remain steadfast as he assured them of a better future.

Adegoke who is popularly known as K-RAD said this in a press statement in Osogbo on Wednesday to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the creation of Osun State.

He said for 34 years, Osun State stood as a beacon of cultural heritage, intellectual excellence with lots of opportunities for economic development.

Adegoke said the milestone is a testament to the collective will of people of Osun to build a prosperous, united and progressive state. He noted that the state needs a bold, competent and visionary leader that can unlock its full potential. K-RAD reaffirmed his dedication to the transformation of Osun State and take it to higher heights.

Adegoke advised residents who have attained voting age and are yet to register to take advantage of the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission to register and get their permanent voter cards

His words “My dear people of Osun State, distinguished leaders, and esteemed stakeholders, today, as we commemorate the 34th anniversary of the creation of Osun State, I join millions of our citizens, both at home and in the diaspora, in celebrating the vision, resilience and indomitable spirit of our founding fathers who, through relentless advocacy, secured the establishment of our beloved State on August 27, 1991.”

“For 34 years, Osun State has stood as a beacon of cultural heritage, intellectual excellence with lots of opportunities for economic development. From the cradle of Yoruba civilization in Ile Ife and the State capital in Osogbo to the vibrant communities across our 30 local government areas, we have made remarkable strides in education, agriculture, infrastructure, and governance. The labour of heroes past has not been in vain.

“Yet, as we reflect on our achievements, we must also acknowledge the challenges that call for bold, visionary leadership to unlock the full potentials of our state. As a proud indigene of Osun and a committed servant of our people, I reaffirm my dedication to the transformation of Osun State.”

Also Read

“My vision, encapsulated in the “Tiwa N Tiwa L’Osun” publications and All Progressives Congress (APC) manifesto, is to harness our abundant human and natural resources to drive an economic revival, create jobs, and foster sustainable development. Our state is blessed with fertile lands, a diligent workforce, and a rich cultural legacy. It is time to translate these assets into tangible prosperity for every child, youth, and elder in Osun.”

“On this auspicious occasion, I salute the contributions of past and present leaders, traditional rulers, and citizens who have worked tirelessly to advance our State. I greet His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and urge him to make more efforts in steering Osun toward the path of greater progress.”

“However, the journey ahead demands a proactive, inclusive, and innovative government—one that prioritizes agricultural revolution, modern land management, and youth and women empowerment through 21st-century skills. My blueprint, Assured Future (Ọjọ Ola to Daju), outlines a roadmap to reduce reliance on federal allocations by fostering partnerships with local and foreign investors, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and revitalizing key sectors like agriculture, mining, industrialization, and tourism in a manner unprecedented in our history as a people.”

“As we celebrate this 34th anniversary, I call on all Osun indigenes to unite in building a State where every child can dream, every young person can find opportunity, and every elder can live in dignity. Let us recommit to the values of unity, hard work and progress that define us as the “State of the Living Spring.”

“Together, we can make Osun a model of good governance, economic prosperity, and social justice. I congratulate all citizens of Osun State on this momentous day. May our State continue to shine as a symbol of hope and possibility for generations to come. Happy 34th Anniversary, Osun State”, K-RAD stated.

Post Views: 1