Osun 2026: Party members laud APC aspirant, K-RAD 

The leaders and executive members of the Local Government chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in both Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas of Osun State have described one of the party’s governorship aspirants, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (SAN), popularly known as K-RAD, as a “utility aspirant” and a big blessing to the party in the state and Nigeria.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria and technocrat is a notable aspirant for the 2026 governorship primary election in Osun State on the platform of the APC.

As a technocrat and former APC governorship aspirant, K-RAD has positioned himself as a cerebral and policy-driven candidate with a strong focus on grassroots engagement and intellectual finesse.

While reacting to Adegoke’s detailed vision for Osun State’s development, emphasising practical governance over political rhetoric, the selected leaders and executive members took turn to pray for and offer invaluable advice to the legal luminary at the well attended familiarisation meetings, which took place in Ifon and Ilobu on August 8, 2025.

Hon. Kamil Oyedele (Irepodun), former member of parliament at the Osun State House of Assembly, described him as a utility aspirant whose perspective aligns with the principle of maximising overall societal benefit.

Oyedele said: “Your strengths include your ability to connect with grassroots communities while maintaining a national outlook, which could foster policies benefiting the broadest possible population in Osun.

“I am not surprised that your roadmap for the prosperity of Osun State is very clear and because I have known you for your attention to details on issues and your humility to listen to all shades of opinions.”

He advised K-RAD to be fair in the distribution of appointments and dividends of democracy across the State when he eventually becomes the governor.

A visibly elated former Commissioner of Finance in the State, Hon. Ojo Moses Atoyese, declared at the meeting: “KRAD, you have rekindled and renewed my hope that this State can be set on the path of progress and prosperity.”

In Ilobu, Hon. Babatunde Adegoke, also known as Opon Imo, said K-RAD is not just an aspirant, but a movement that is ready to shine.

He said: “When we listened to you in 2018, we couldn’t connect with you because your ideas were too sophisticated for us.

“But now we can connect with you.

“No force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.

“K-RAD, this is your time and Osun people are ready for you.

Hon. Kamorudeen Adejumo, the Chairman of the party in Irepodun Local Government Area, described Adegoke as ‘Aj’okudide’ (the one who raises the dead).

Adejumo said all members of the party across the length and breadth of Osun State should be thankful to the legal luminary and his legal team for the return of the APC’s sacked chairmen and councilors into the various local government areas in the state.

He noted: “K-RAD has demonstrated political, legal and political agility, enabling him to bridge divides and appeal to diverse voter groups in our party.

“It is time for us to reciprocate this gesture by supporting his aspiration to govern our dear state.”

At the familiarisation meetings, K-RAD had emphasised transparency, inclusive policies that address Osun State’s pressing needs such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and economic revitalisation as the bedrock of Osun’s prosperity and route to an assured future for the people.

His ability to unite APC factions and present a compelling, people-centred manifesto has been crucial in positioning him as a candidate who can deliver the greatest good for Osun State people in 2026.

Adegoke said: “All the aspirants in our party are associates and friends.

“We are not in a battle with one another.

“We have all resolved to work with whoever emerges as the flag bearer of our party in the 2026 gubernatorial election in 2026.”

