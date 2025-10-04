Osun 2026: Omisore declares intention to run for governor

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has announced his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election in Osun State under the platform of the APC.

Omisore, a former deputy governor of the state, made the declaration in a post on his X handle on Saturday, fixing the date for the formal announcement.

He said it would take place on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at the Osun State APC Secretariat in Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo.

The declaration, themed “Fix the Broken, Restore Our Dreams,” is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 7th October 2025

“My beloved people of Osun State, after deep reflection and wide consultations, I have decided to formally declare my intention to contest for the Governor of Osun State in 2026 under our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Omisore wrote.

He added that his campaign would focus on restoring hope, strengthening governance, and delivering a brighter future for the people of the state.

“This is not just my mission, it is a collective one. I humbly invite you to join me as we take this bold step towards the Osun Rescue Mission 2026,” he said.

Omisore, who contested the 2014 governorship election in Osun on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party before later joining the APC, is expected to be among the frontline aspirants in the ruling party’s race for the governorship ticket.

Omisore, who served as deputy governor of Osun between 1999 and 2003 under the Alliance for Democracy, later became a senator representing Osun East from 2003 to 2011.

He was also the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee during his time in the National Assembly.

He contested the 2014 Osun governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party but lost to the then-incumbent governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

After a brief stint with the Social Democratic Party, under which he contested the 2018 election, Omisore later joined the APC in 2021 and emerged National Secretary just thirteen months later at the party’s national convention in Abuja, after his main opponent stepped down.