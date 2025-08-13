Osun 2026: INEC sets date to publish names of candidates

Electorates in Osun State will know candidates of the political parties contesting for the 2026 governorship seat by December this year.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier released a notice for the state governorship election, scheduling it for August 8, 2026.

Meanwhile, at a stakeholders’ engagement at the INEC office in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State, Dr Mutiu Agboke, while presenting the notice of election to political parties’ officials, said parties’ primaries are expected to end by December 15, 2025, for nomination to the commission.

“Going by the time table released by the headquarters of the commission, the conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries, will start on the 24th day of November, 2025 and end on the 15th day of December, 2025.

“This is necessary to enable political parties democratically nominate candidates for the election as required by section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“The submission of forms EC9 (Personal particulars of candidates) and EC9B (Names/list of nominated candidates) online at the nomination portal of the commission at 9am on the 15th day of January, 2026, to 6pm on the 9th February 2026.

“Access code for the submission of nomination forms shall be available for collection on 15th December, 2025 at headquarters of the commission.

“I implore all the political parties and other stakeholders to follow the timetable for the 2026 Governorship Election for Osun State with a view to tracking the various activities contained therein.

“Copies of the timetable shall be made available to the political parties at this meeting in a short while. The 2026 Governorship election shall be conducted on the 8th day of August, 2026,” Agboke said.

He also charged the stakeholders, including the media, to engage the populace on the importance of the Continuous Voters’ Registration, CVR, exercise that would commence on Monday.

In his goodwill message, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Yusuf Taiwo, who represented the Police Commissioner, assured residents that the command would provide adequate security before, during and after the election but urged political parties to play by the book to avoid falling foul of the rules.

Also, Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Victor Akande, assured INEC of its support, especially towards a successful CVR and governorship election in the state.

