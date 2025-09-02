Osun 2026: Group urges Tinubu, APC to support NIWA boss’s bid

A United Kingdom-based sociopolitical group: AMBO Movement, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the governorship bid of the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, in Osun State in 2026.

This was contained in a communique signed by the Chairman of the group, Mayowa Olabisi, and Public Relations Officer, Olawale Mikali, on Monday.

The group also appealed to the leadership of the APC in the state and at the national level to support Oyebamiji’s aspiration.

According to the group, after extensive consultations and review of the political landscape in Osun State, it unanimously called for the support of Oyebamiji.

It said that the decision was based on his “proven capacity, widespread popularity, and unmatched financial acumen.”

According to the group, Oyebamiji, a seasoned technocrat and longest-serving Commissioner for Finance in the state, has demonstrated excellence in both private and public sectors.

The group said that Oyebamiji’s strategic financial leadership during his tenure as finance commissioner led to the clearance of pension backlogs, restoration of workers’ full salary profiles, and the implementation of bond-based payment plans that stabilised the state’s fiscal health.

It said: “We urge the APC leadership to heed the voice of the people and rally behind a candidate who embodies competence, compassion, and continuity.

“The time for strategic selection is now, and Oyebamiji stands as the beacon of hope for Osun’s future.”

The group also said that it had resolved to go into massive grassroots mobilisation through its various structures at home, canvassing heavily towards the forthcoming election, promising to deliver an additional 10,000 votes for the party in the election.

Furthermore, the group said it would donate the sum of N25 million as initial support to Oyebamiji’s ambition.

The group also passed a vote of confidence in the President for his bold and visionary leadership in rebranding Nigeria’s global image.

It said that Tinubu’s recent working visits to Japan and Brazil would reposition the country’s image and open new frontiers for bilateral trade, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships.

“Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy and floating the naira, though challenging in the short term, has restored investors’ confidence and laid the foundation for a more transparent and resilient economy.

“These reforms are already attracting foreign investments and strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal independence,” it said.

The group commended the President’s political courage and economic foresight, which have positioned Nigeria as a serious player in global markets.

It also praised the administration’s commitment to sustainable reforms, which is a testament to its dedication to national transformation.