Osun 2026: Group speaks on what stands Ogunbiyi out

The Akintola Ogunbiyi Support Group (AOSG) has said that Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi’s exposure in business, politics, and other endeavours stands him out as the best person to salvage the ship of state come 2026.

The AOSG, a sociopolitical group, said this in a statement issued by Emmanuel Mani, its Coordinator, to newsmen in the early hours of Friday in Abuja.

Mani hailed the endorsement of Ogunbiyi for the 2026 ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by stakeholders of Iwo Federal Constituency, and noted the availability of some aspirants from within and outside the area.

He however said that Ogunbiyi, who is the Group Chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance, was the best option for the state.

He noted that the recent endorsement of Ogunbiyi by APC leaders in Ayedire/Iwo/Olaoluwa Federal Constituency as the sole preferred candidate for the forthcoming 2026 governorship election in the state was apt.

According to him: “We are delighted with this endorsement and see this as confirming our earlier support for Dr Ogunbiyi whom we see as the best to project the interest of the party in the forthcoming election.

“Though the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Government has its major weaknesses, we in the OASG believe that a rooted candidate with deep capacity will be needed to remove the incumbent administration.

“For us, we see Dr Ogunbiyi with his extensive experience in management, politics and connection with the people as the best option available for the party and that is why we believe that he got the unanimous endorsement of the major leaders of the federal constituency.

“We thus enjoin other stakeholders to follow suit as their own commitment towards bringing Osun State back to the path of progress.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunbiyi had a few days ago been endorsed by some APC leaders in the Federal Constituency to be the sole candidate for the party for the forthcoming governorship election.

The endorsement was signed by Asiwaju Gbadegesin Adedeji, Leader of the Federal Constituency; Femi Kehinde, one time-member of the Ayedire/Iwo/Olaoluwa Federal Constituency; George Jolaoye, also a one time member of the Federal Constituency; and Alhaji Semiu Ayofe, another one-time member of the Federal Constituency.

The group affirmed its trust and confidence in the capability of Ogunbiyi for the position of governor.

