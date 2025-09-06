Osun 2026: APC leaders declare support for Adegoke 

Ahead of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress to elect the party’s candidate for the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, some party leaders have declared their support for Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (SAN), popularly known as K-RAD.

During his visit to Boripe Local Government Area of the state, the APC Elders’ Caucus in the area commended Adegoke’s loyalty and dedication to the party.

The Chairman of the Boripe APC Elders’ Caucus, Hon. Osuolale Bello, praised him for his consistent commitment to the party’s unity, membership drive, growth, and development.

The Boripe APC Elders also clarified that former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has not endorsed any aspirant for the 2026 governorship election.

Bello said: “Barrister Kunle Adegoke has demonstrated exemplary loyalty to the APC through his legal expertise, grassroots engagement, and steadfast support for the party’s vision.

“His contributions, including his role in defending the party’s interests in high-profile electoral cases, have been invaluable,” the lawyer said.

The elders highlighted Adegoke’s efforts in fostering unity among party members and his policy-driven approach to governance, as outlined in his engagements with APC leaders and stakeholders.

They described him as a “utility aspirant” whose vision for economic revival, transparent governance, and infrastructure development aligns with the aspirations of Osun State residents.

Addressing speculations that have been rife in the past few months, Bello emphasised that Oyetola, a key leader of the APC in Osun State, remains neutral and focused on uniting the party to reclaim power from the Peoples Democratic Party in 2026.

He stated, referencing Oyetola’s remarks at a recent stakeholders’ meeting in Osogbo, the state capital: “Alhaji Oyetola has made it clear that his priority is the APC’s victory, not the endorsement of any individual aspirant.

“He urged all aspirants to work together, avoid divisive tactics, and prioritise the party’s collective goal.”

Responding, Adegoke reaffirmed his support for Oyetola’s leadership and the APC’s mission to deliver good governance in Osun State.

He called on all party members to remain united and mobilise for the upcoming Continuous Voters Registration exercise, describing it as a critical step toward ensuring electoral success in 2026.

