Osun 2026: Akande, Oyetola will ensure credible APC primary – Chieftain

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Osun, says the national leader of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, will work with other stakeholders to field the best candidate in the 2026 governorship election.

Oyintiloye said that Akande and the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, have the prowess and experience to ensure a credible process in emergency of the candidate who will return the APC to office in the next governorship poll.

The APC chieftain, who said this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, expressed confidence that the party would win the governorship election.

Oyintiloye noted that although the number of aspirants keeps growing, the party leadership would ensure that the electorate get the best out of them.

According to him, all the 10 aspirants who have shown interest are eminently qualified to contest the election, but only one can emerge.

“All the aspirants of the APC have the capacity to contest and win the election, but unfortunately, only one person can be the party’s candidate.

“However, the number of aspirants who have shown interest will not be a problem because Baba Akande, our national leader, and Oyetola, the leader of the party in the state, will pick the best for the Osun people,” he said.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, appealed to all the aspirants to support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate.

He emphasised that the governorship election is crucial and must be won, hence the need for all the aspirants to work together for the party’s victory.

Oyintiloye emphasised that the party would wrestle power from the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

“The people of the state are eager for the return of APC to power, and come 2026, the party will be victorious.

“All our aspirants are capable, and whoever emerges as the party’s candidate will win the election with a wide margin,” he said.

Oyintiloye also commended Akande, Oyetola, and the state chairman, Tajudeen Lawal for keeping the party united, thereby attracting bigwigs from other parties.